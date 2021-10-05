Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 13676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 173.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.