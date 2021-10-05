Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 13676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 173.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
