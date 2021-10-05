Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.