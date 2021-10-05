Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,300 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 2,516,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,793.0 days.

STOSF remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Santos has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.