Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDMHF. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $508.56 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.69.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.