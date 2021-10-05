Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDMHF. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $508.56 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.69.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.