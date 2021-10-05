Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.89 ($9.28).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.54 ($7.69) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.12 and its 200 day moving average is €7.48.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

