Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,663 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $41,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 220,354 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4,776.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of SLB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

