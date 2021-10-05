Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Schmitt Industries stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 102.44% and a negative net margin of 102.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

