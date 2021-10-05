Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68.

