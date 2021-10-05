Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

