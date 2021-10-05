Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $50,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 17.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

