Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.