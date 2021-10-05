Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $434,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW opened at $469.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

