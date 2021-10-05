Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SCR opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. Analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

