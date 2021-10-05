Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SABR opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sabre by 15,264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $47,180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $20,293,961,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.