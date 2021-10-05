Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.