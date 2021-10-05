Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 128 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

