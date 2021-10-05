Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

