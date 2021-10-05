Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

