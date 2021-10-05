Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in eBay by 23.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 86.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 262.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 183,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 132,557 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

