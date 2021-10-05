Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Electric Power by 38.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 340,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,565,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in American Electric Power by 47.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

