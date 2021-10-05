SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,400 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 229,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,568. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

