SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 93,628 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 244.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 213,841 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

