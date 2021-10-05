SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,298 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.