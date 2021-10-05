SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,175 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

