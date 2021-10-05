Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Construction worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

