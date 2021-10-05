Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 990 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ebix by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. Ebix’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

