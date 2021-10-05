Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHLX. Barclays increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

