Shelton Capital Management Has $790,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.77 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.