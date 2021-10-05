Shelton Capital Management Purchases 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.