Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $470.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.70.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

