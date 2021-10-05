Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,967 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

