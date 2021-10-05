Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,272 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 59.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.