Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.30 ($216.82).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €122.40 ($144.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average of €154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -69.74. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.