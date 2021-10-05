Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declines By 22.5%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.