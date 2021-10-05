Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Declines By 22.3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 70.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Adient by 21.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Adient has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.