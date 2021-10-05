Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Drops By 38.5%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 13,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 32,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,050. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

