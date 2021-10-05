Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expands By 42.1%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $503.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

