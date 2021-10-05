Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Declines By 22.0%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 618,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

