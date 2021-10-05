Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Declines By 31.7%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

