Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Rises By 34.3%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

