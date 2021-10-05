Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Rises By 31.9%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CMT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

