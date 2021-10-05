Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Drops By 40.2%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

