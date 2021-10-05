Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Decreases By 44.4%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOHO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.94. ECMOHO has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of ECMOHO worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

