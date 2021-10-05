Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expands By 48.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $250.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

