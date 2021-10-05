Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Rises By 49.0%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 31st total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,459. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.