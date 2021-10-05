Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 58.6%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 96,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

