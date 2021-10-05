Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Grows By 72.9%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

