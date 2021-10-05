Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 37.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

HPS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,445. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.