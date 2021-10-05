Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Drops By 42.9%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

