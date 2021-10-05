Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Expands By 81.0%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 243,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 70,945 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 144,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

